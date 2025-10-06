Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Services grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $81.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.77. Toronto Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Desjardins raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

