Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,588.50.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,290.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,373.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,410.98. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total value of $2,467,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,724.40. This represents a 47.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.47, for a total value of $3,508,837.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,634,663.56. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,232 shares of company stock worth $29,496,571. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

