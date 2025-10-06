Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4,840.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial stock opened at $119.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.79. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $129.94.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.61. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.42%.The business had revenue of $689.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Stacy H. King sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $178,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,031.36. This trade represents a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip James Mason sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $90,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,350.55. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 678 shares of company stock worth $75,948 and have sold 20,845 shares worth $2,440,666. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMBF. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

