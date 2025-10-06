Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,505,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767,138 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 249.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,332,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,753,000 after buying an additional 5,947,219 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,435,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,821,000 after buying an additional 2,692,667 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,038,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,981,000 after acquiring an additional 88,825 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,056,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,037,000 after acquiring an additional 69,710 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $81.35 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.