Hilltop National Bank Purchases Shares of 827 Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 75.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 46.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $63.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.29. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $111.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 46.63%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.54.
Eastman Chemical Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
