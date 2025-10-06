Hilltop National Bank Takes $64,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 264,061 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 526,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after purchasing an additional 253,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,331,000 after purchasing an additional 83,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 853,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $4,696,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $96.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

