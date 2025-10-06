Hilltop National Bank Takes Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,766,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,102,000 after acquiring an additional 269,842 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,409,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,017 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $33,884,000. Brickwood Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Brickwood Asset Management LLP now owns 1,145,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,918,000 after purchasing an additional 223,146 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $49,756.08. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,202.30. The trade was a 78.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $36.94.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

