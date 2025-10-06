Humana’s (HUM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Get Humana alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Humana from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on Humana in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Humana Stock Up 10.7%

Shares of HUM opened at $284.00 on Friday. Humana has a 52-week low of $206.87 and a 52-week high of $315.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $37,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.