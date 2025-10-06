HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Short Interest Up 134.0% in September

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 138,300 shares, an increase of 134.0% from the August 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HWH International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ:HWH opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. HWH International has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. HWH International had a negative return on equity of 56.75% and a negative net margin of 109.69%.

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

