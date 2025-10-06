IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,400 shares, an increase of 115.1% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Free Report) by 1,351.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.74% of IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DYFI opened at $23.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.

