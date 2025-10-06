Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,520,000 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Incannex Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Incannex Healthcare in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Shares of NASDAQ IXHL opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 7.50. Incannex Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.
Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.
