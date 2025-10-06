Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 109,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 83,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Inomin Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 4.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

