Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.47.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.8%

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,850.42. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,205,683 shares of company stock valued at $77,217,965 in the last three months. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

