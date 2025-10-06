Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 96,400 shares, a growth of 136.9% from the August 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 421.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

PGHY stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

