Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Short Interest Up 139.7% in September

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 56,100 shares, a growth of 139.7% from the August 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $115.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.42. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

