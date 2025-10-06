iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 14.6% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 115.1% in the second quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,655,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $672.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $675.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $651.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

