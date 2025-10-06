iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.0% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,851,000 after buying an additional 2,627,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $672.42 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $675.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $651.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.32. The stock has a market cap of $704.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.