iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $672.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $704.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $651.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $607.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $675.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

