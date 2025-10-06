iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Up 136.6% in September

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 81,400 shares, an increase of 136.6% from the August 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 229,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 154,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 137,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $144,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $23.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.0842 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

