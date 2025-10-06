iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Down 29.2% in September

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,390,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 9,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 35,780.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,545,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,050 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,181.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,236,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,727 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,014,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,371,000 after purchasing an additional 785,755 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,583.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 470,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 57,598.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 455,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,797,000 after purchasing an additional 455,030 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $66.55 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

