J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,059,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,991,923,000 after buying an additional 953,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $1,379,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $943,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,537 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $817,759,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.46.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. CICC Research began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.