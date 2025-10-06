J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $262,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands $CAG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,201 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 233.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,985,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,555 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,120,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,162,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,407 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 560.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,042,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,403,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $19.12 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $30.47. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.