J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 90.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 9,983.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 50,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at $1,230,000. Finally, Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,356,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $93.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 0.77. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $124.31.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 21.64%.The firm had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.