J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Snap-On during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,938,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Snap-On by 35,967.2% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,612,000 after buying an additional 1,070,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 54.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 681,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,793,000 after buying an additional 239,908 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-On in the 1st quarter valued at $45,711,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,593,000 after acquiring an additional 115,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Stock Performance

SNA stock opened at $347.39 on Monday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1-year low of $284.38 and a 1-year high of $373.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Snap-On’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total transaction of $40,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 111,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,332,786.41. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

