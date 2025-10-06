J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Snap-On during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,938,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Snap-On by 35,967.2% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,612,000 after buying an additional 1,070,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 54.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 681,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,793,000 after buying an additional 239,908 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-On in the 1st quarter valued at $45,711,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,593,000 after acquiring an additional 115,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Snap-On Stock Performance
SNA stock opened at $347.39 on Monday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1-year low of $284.38 and a 1-year high of $373.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78.
Snap-On Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total transaction of $40,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 111,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,332,786.41. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Snap-On Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Snap-On
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- What is a Dividend King?
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.