J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Prologis were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. EWA LLC raised its position in Prologis by 5.8% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 184,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 57,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $117.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $127.65. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.49%.

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $57,845.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,272.01. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,095 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Citigroup decreased their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.58.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

