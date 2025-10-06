J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Invests $207,000 in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 4,872.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 207,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 203,516 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Affirm by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 3,637.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 213,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,277,061.14. This represents a 5.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 651,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $58,178,419.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,844,552 shares of company stock worth $154,885,240. Insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.
Affirm Stock Performance
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.04.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
