J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Invests $243,000 in Strategy Inc $MSTR

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Strategy by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 528,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,452,000 after buying an additional 113,752 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Strategy in the second quarter valued at about $37,391,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Strategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,352,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Strategy by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 125,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after purchasing an additional 54,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Strategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,795,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Strategy Trading Down 0.2%
NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $351.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $163.97 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.36 and a 200-day moving average of $363.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy
In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 43,750 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total transaction of $18,836,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,227.24. This trade represents a 83.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter L. Briger, Jr. acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 265,474 shares of company stock valued at $24,056,259 and have sold 152,150 shares valued at $62,847,251. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.54.
Strategy Profile
Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.
