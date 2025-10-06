J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Invests $243,000 in Strategy Inc $MSTR

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Get Strategy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Strategy by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 528,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,452,000 after buying an additional 113,752 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Strategy in the second quarter valued at about $37,391,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Strategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,352,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Strategy by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 125,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after purchasing an additional 54,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Strategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,795,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategy Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $351.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $163.97 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.36 and a 200-day moving average of $363.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. The business had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.74) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 43,750 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total transaction of $18,836,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,227.24. This trade represents a 83.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter L. Briger, Jr. acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 265,474 shares of company stock valued at $24,056,259 and have sold 152,150 shares valued at $62,847,251. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.54.

Get Our Latest Report on MSTR

Strategy Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.