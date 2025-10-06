J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Makes New $233,000 Investment in Symbotic Inc. $SYM

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Symbotic by 1,812.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $63.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -901.30, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.06. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $65.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.The firm had revenue of $592.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Symbotic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,546,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Millennium Gst Non-Exempt Rbc sold 220,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $10,219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,032 shares of company stock worth $23,711,528 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

