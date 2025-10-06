J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Makes New Investment in Aon plc $AON

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Get AON alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 56.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE AON opened at $364.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.61. The stock has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $323.73 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 price target (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AON from $421.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.