J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 5,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 456.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 165,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after buying an additional 135,814 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $88.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

In other news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,318. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

