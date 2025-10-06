J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Reduces Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $1,722,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 77.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,703 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Fiserv by 939.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,039,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,784 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 366.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,588,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,801 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $127.56 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.89 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

