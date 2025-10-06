J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 17,148 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,148 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Welltower were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL opened at $175.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.34 and a 12-month high of $180.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a PE ratio of 99.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

