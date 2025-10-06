J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 91,073 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,073 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 198.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,358,000 after buying an additional 5,387,339 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $191,935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,491 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 255.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,756,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $66,948,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $51.55 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.