J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Takes $205,000 Position in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Duolingo by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $322.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 132.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.63 and a 1-year high of $544.93.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.32.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total transaction of $2,889,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,803.68. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $833,432.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 122,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,178,511.36. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $22,676,721 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

