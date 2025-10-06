J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Takes $291,000 Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Pool by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pool by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $921,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pool by 17.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,525,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $309.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.43. Pool Corporation has a twelve month low of $282.22 and a twelve month high of $395.60.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%.Pool’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.14.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

