JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Reddit (NYSE:RDDT)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RDDT. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Reddit from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reddit from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reddit from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.58.

Reddit stock opened at $207.24 on Friday. Reddit has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $282.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.76 and a 200-day moving average of $156.89.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Reddit’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reddit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.09, for a total transaction of $6,542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 284,168 shares in the company, valued at $61,974,199.12. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 40,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.38, for a total value of $9,028,307.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 120,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,452,872.54. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,834 shares of company stock worth $86,512,599 over the last 90 days. 34.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Reddit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reddit by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 4.3% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 3.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

