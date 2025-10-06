Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $198.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $175.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $198.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $188.51 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $189.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

