JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stake Boosted by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.4% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 707,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of JPM opened at $309.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.70.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

