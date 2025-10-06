Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Kalaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Kalaris Therapeutics Trading Down 6.3%

Kalaris Therapeutics stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79. Kalaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.10).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kalaris Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kalaris Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KLRS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.13% of Kalaris Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kalaris Therapeutics

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company’s lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

