KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $148.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $127.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

