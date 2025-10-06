Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) vs. Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD) Critical Contrast

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) and Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Klaviyo has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifeward has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Klaviyo and Lifeward, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klaviyo 1 2 19 0 2.82 Lifeward 1 0 3 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Klaviyo presently has a consensus target price of $44.30, indicating a potential upside of 71.45%. Lifeward has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,057.41%. Given Lifeward’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lifeward is more favorable than Klaviyo.

This table compares Klaviyo and Lifeward”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klaviyo $937.46 million 8.27 -$46.14 million ($0.25) -103.35 Lifeward $25.66 million 0.48 -$28.94 million ($3.12) -0.25

Lifeward has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Klaviyo. Klaviyo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lifeward, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of Klaviyo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Lifeward shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.2% of Klaviyo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Lifeward shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Klaviyo and Lifeward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klaviyo -6.19% -1.12% -0.90% Lifeward -121.80% -137.91% -90.28%

Summary

Klaviyo beats Lifeward on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc., a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure. It also provides email to send personalized marketing emails, including drag-and-drop email templates to edit and customize pre-built templates; email campaigns and automations with smart send time features, generative artificial intelligence for subject line creation, A/B testing tools, and consumer list segmentation; short message services to send targeted marketing text messages to consumers, as well as built-in contact cards to ensure that texts does not appear as random numbers; and push, a personalized push notification to engage with consumer. In addition, the company offers other applications, such as reviews, which collect product reviews; and customer data platform that allows to manage, deploy, transform, and sync data. It serves its products to entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized businesses to mid-market businesses, and enterprises. The was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Lifeward

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.