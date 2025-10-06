Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $45.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KNX. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Baird R W raised Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $41.44 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $148,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 37.6% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 161.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 430,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after buying an additional 265,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

