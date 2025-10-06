KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) & Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Head to Head Contrast

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) and Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for KNOT Offshore Partners and Safe Bulkers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KNOT Offshore Partners 0 2 0 1 2.67 Safe Bulkers 0 2 2 0 2.50

Safe Bulkers has a consensus price target of $4.47, suggesting a potential upside of 0.04%. Given Safe Bulkers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Safe Bulkers is more favorable than KNOT Offshore Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

KNOT Offshore Partners has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe Bulkers has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

KNOT Offshore Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Safe Bulkers pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. KNOT Offshore Partners pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Safe Bulkers pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of KNOT Offshore Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Safe Bulkers shares are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of Safe Bulkers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and Safe Bulkers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KNOT Offshore Partners $318.60 million 0.94 $13.93 million $0.99 8.84 Safe Bulkers $277.51 million 1.65 $97.38 million $0.43 10.38

Safe Bulkers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KNOT Offshore Partners. KNOT Offshore Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safe Bulkers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and Safe Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KNOT Offshore Partners 10.00% 5.58% 1.82% Safe Bulkers 19.25% 5.80% 3.45%

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats KNOT Offshore Partners on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons. Its fleet consists of 10 Panamax class vessels, 11 Kamsarmax class vessels, 18 post-Panamax class vessels, and 8 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

