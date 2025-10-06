Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS) versus Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Head-To-Head Contrast

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) and Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy Recovery and Kronos Advanced Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery $144.95 million 5.79 $23.05 million $0.42 37.55 Kronos Advanced Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Advanced Technologies.

Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Advanced Technologies has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Energy Recovery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Kronos Advanced Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Energy Recovery and Kronos Advanced Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery 0 2 3 2 3.00 Kronos Advanced Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Energy Recovery currently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.90%. Given Energy Recovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than Kronos Advanced Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Recovery and Kronos Advanced Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery 17.02% 11.67% 10.23% Kronos Advanced Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Kronos Advanced Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment. It also provides PX G1300, which reduces energy consumption and operating costs of carbon dioxide-based refrigeration systems; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services. It sells its products under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, Ultra PX, PX G, PX G1300, PX PowerTrain, AT, and Aquabold brands to original equipment manufacturers, supermarket chains, cold storage facilities, refrigeration system installers, and other industrial users; aftermarket customers consisting of desalination plant owners and operators; and project developers, end-users, and industry consultants, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. Energy Recovery, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. manufactures, distributes, and licenses air movement and purification devices in the United States. The company offers air purifiers and masks. It markets and sells products directly through our website, 1800safeair.com, as well as through independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as TSET, Inc. and changed its name to Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. in January 2001. Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.