Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $72.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 316.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%.The company had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,440 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $257,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 84,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,296.48. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $974,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 107,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,819.24. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,844 shares of company stock worth $1,852,392. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 326.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

