Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the August 31st total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 21.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 607.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 47,748 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $105,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE BWG opened at $8.69 on Monday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.1%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

