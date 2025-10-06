LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Receives $49.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LENZ. HC Wainwright raised their price target on LENZ Therapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on LENZ Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.
LENZ opened at $48.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. LENZ Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.50.
LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that LENZ Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.
LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.
