Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Shares of LESL stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.24. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $72.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 106.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 785.7% during the first quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 1,149.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Leslie’s by 309.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 61,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

