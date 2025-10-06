Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) & Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Head to Head Comparison

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B $3.32 billion 7.07 -$30.00 million $1.02 92.16 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C N/A N/A N/A ($3.12) -29.00

Profitability

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B 7.76% N/A N/A Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B 0 0 0 0 0.00 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C 1 1 0 0 1.50

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B beats Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Formula 1 Paddock Club hospitality program; and provision of freight, logistical, and travel related services for the teams and other third parties, as well as the F2 and F3 race series. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

