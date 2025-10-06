Liberty Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Up 114.0% in September

Liberty Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 111,300 shares, an increase of 114.0% from the August 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,734,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,734,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Liberty Silver Stock Down 3.7%
Shares of BHLL opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Liberty Silver has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $129.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.22.
About Liberty Silver
