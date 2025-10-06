Liberty Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Up 114.0% in September

Liberty Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 111,300 shares, an increase of 114.0% from the August 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,734,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,734,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Liberty Silver Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of BHLL opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Liberty Silver has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $129.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.22.

About Liberty Silver

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

